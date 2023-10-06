Man who attacked Capitol with tomahawk and now promotes Jan. 6 merchandise gets 7 years in prison

In this image from the body-worn camera of a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer, released by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting an arrest warrant, Shane Jenkins confronts officers as they enforce a curfew outside the Embassy Suites Hotel, on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Jenkins, a Texas man who attacked the U.S.

The website also commemorates Jenkins' own role in the riot. It displays a cartoon avatar of Jenkins, nicknamed Skullet, and a logo depicting crossed tomahawks below a silhouette of the Capitol building.

“Far from contemplating the harm he has caused, examining his conscience, feeling shame for his actions, and resolving to change, Jenkins has chosen to use his January 6 status to build a brand in order to garner money and attention," prosecutors wrote... headtopics.com

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who sentenced Jenkins, said it was “shameful” for him to capitalize on his role in the riot. The judge also rejected the notion that Jenkins and other jailed rioters are political prisoners who can't get a fair trial.Jenkins expressed remorse for his actions on Jan. 6, saying he got “caught up in the heat of the moment.

Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of 19 years and eight months. They also asked the judge to impose a fine of at least $118,888, equaling the money Jenkins has publicly raised. In March, a jury convicted Jenkins of charges including civil disorder and obstructing the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress for certifyingthat the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump and envisioned that a “medieval melee style battle” would erupt at the Capitol, prosecutors said. headtopics.com

Prosecutors acknowledged that Jenkins wasn't prosecuted for his stepfather's killing, but they said his “extensive” criminal record before Jan. 6 included assault convictions and shows he has a “penchant for violence."Prosecutors have argued that Jenkins played a pivotal role in the Jan. 6 attack.

