Man Who Allegedly Shot and Killed One Person on Easter Should Have Never Been Released, Says District Attorney

The man who allegedly shot and killed one person and wounded five others on Easter in Tennessee should have never been released, according to the Rutherford County district attorney .that 33-year-old Allen Beachem was shot and killed at a restaurant on Easter morning after 46-year-old Anton Rucker allegedly became frustrated over personal space issues and opened fire. Rutherford County , Tennessee , District Attorney Jennings H. Jones indicated Rucker should have never been released on bond.

Jones said, “It would have been my druthers that he be denied bond or that the bond be set very high.” Since his arrest, Rucker has been “charged with aggravated assault, illegal possession of a weapon, and three felony drug charges.”, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Visio

