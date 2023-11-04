Man Wanted in Mass Shooting Found Dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday, bringing an end to a search that put the entire state of Maine on edge for the last two days. Club has rules, according to federal prosecutors — and breaking them can get even veteran members in serious trouble with leadership

. The details have emerged in separate trials involving 11 suspects and three sister club chapters — two in California in Sonoma County and Fresno, and the Salem/Boston area of Massachusetts. In one case, a former Sonoma chapter president took revenge on the man who slept with his wife by beating him with a bat, tattooing his forehead and sexually assaulting the victim's wife while he was being held captive for more than four hours in November 2016, according to court documents. He suffered facial fractures and permanent damage to his eyesight. In another, a 54-year-old Fresno member with no prior criminal record commandeered a local funeral home to secretly cremate the remains of a member who had been assassinated for picking a fight with a Salem club member. This image of a Hells Angels MC vest from California was included in court filings in the federal racketeering case. (DOJ) Club members did it to hide evidence after a chapter president from Northern California and two others killed Silva in 2014, according to federal prosecutor

United States Headlines Read more: FOX32NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KGUN9: Man arrested in UArizona mass shooting threat to be held without bondMichael Pengchung Lee, who is facing federal charges for threats of a mass shooting at the University of Arizona, is being held without bond.

Source: kgun9 | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Police fatally shoot man wanted in California machete attack after he pulls knife at Sagebrush CantinaA knife-wielding man was fatally shot by police at Calabasas, California's Sagebrush Cantina after being pursued over a machete attack committed earlier.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

ABC: More details emerge about Maine mass shooting suspect's mental health issuesThe suspect, Robert Card, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Source: ABC | Read more »

WBUR: High school football rivals in Maine come together in emotional game after mass shootingA storied high school football rivalry resumed an emotional game in Lewiston, Maine. Known as the Battle of the Bridge, the game has long had significance to the Lewiston and Auburn communities. But the rivalry carried extra weight this year, coming a week after the shootings in Lewiston.

Source: WBUR | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: More details emerge about Maine mass shooting suspect's mental health issuesLEWISTON, Maine — More details are emerging about the suspected gunman in the mass shooting that unfolded at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine, killing at least 18 people.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »

FOX28COLUMBUS: Maine high school student recovering in Boston after mass shootingAmong those hurt in the Maine mass shootings was 16-year-old Gavin Robitaille, who according to family friends, is undergoing reconstructive surgery on his arm.

Source: fox28columbus | Read more »