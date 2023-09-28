Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur arrested, police say

Police say a man wanted in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur has been arrested Police announced a suspect in the case Tuesday evening, saying local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were searching for Billingsley, 32, who was paroled last October in an earlier sexual assault case.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to first-degree sex assault in 2015.

The public defender’s office, which represented Billingsley in the past, told The Associated Press this week that it is too early for them to comment on this case. Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley had asked anyone with information about Billingsley’s whereabouts to contact authorities, saying Billingsley should be considered armed and dangerous.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said Billingsley is also suspected in a rape, attempted murder and arson that occurred Sept. 19 in Baltimore. Officials have said they have no reason to believe LaPere knew Billingsley. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Baltimore police searching for man suspected of killing 26-year-old tech CEOPolice warned city residents to be on the lookout for the suspect, whom they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Police search for man suspected of killing Baltimore tech CEOBaltimore police and U.S. marshals continued searching on Wednesday for the man suspected of killing Pava LaPere, a 26-year-old tech executive who was found dead at her apartment building on Monday.

Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur arrested, police sayPolice say a man wanted in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur has been arrested. Police didn’t release any details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest of 32-year-old Jason Billingsley early Thursday, but planned a news conference later in the morning.

Video shows Tukwila police arrest man who stole Bellevue police car, assaulted officerDorion Jermaine Rowe is charged with seven felony crimes.

Massachusetts man stabbed 5 police officers, including chief, after crashing into home, police sayAuthorities say a Massachusetts man who sped away during a traffic stop led police on a chase that ended with him crashing into a home and then stabbing five officers, including the local police chief, before he was arrested.

in her apartment complex after she was reported missing late Monday morning. The Johns Hopkins University graduate founded the tech startup EcoMap Technologies while she was still a college student.

Police announced a suspect in the case Tuesday evening, saying local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were searching for Billingsley, 32, who was paroled last October in an earlier sexual assault case. Court records show he pleaded guilty to first-degree sex assault in 2015.

The public defender’s office, which represented Billingsley in the past, told The Associated Press this week that it is too early for them to comment on this case.

Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley had asked anyone with information about Billingsley’s whereabouts to contact authorities, saying Billingsley should be considered armed and dangerous.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said Billingsley is also suspected in a rape, attempted murder and arson that occurred Sept. 19 in Baltimore.

Officials have said they have no reason to believe LaPere knew Billingsley.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.