Man wanted for aggravated assault in Houston

Edward Lee Washington , 24, is wanted by Houston police for aggravated assault .FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!According to HPD, Washington is suspected of shooting his common-law wife on Sunday, April 14 around 9:40 a.m.A preliminary investigation determined the 47-year-old victim and Washington got into a domestic dispute outside an apartment located at 12500 Dunlap Street.

Houston fatal shooting: Woman shoots two men inside apartment complex before fleeing with two childrenA family member heard a gunshot and found out the victim had been shot by Washington, who then fled the scene. She was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.Charges have been filed against Washington.

Edward Lee Washington Houston Police Aggravated Assault Shooting Domestic Dispute

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston crime: Man arrested for impersonating police officer at Houston racing eventThe Harris County Sheriff's Office is seeking additional victims after a man was arrested for posing as a police officer during a racing event in the Memorial Area of Houston.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Houston crime: Man charged in bar shooting that claimed woman's life, injured manArticles and videos about Houston crime: Man charged in bar shooting that claimed woman's life, injured man on FOX 26 Houston.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Chef Dominick Lee to Open Augustine's, a New Restaurant in HoustonChef Dominick Lee, former executive chef at Poitin, is returning to Houston after a culinary journey in Europe. He is set to open Augustine's, a restaurant inspired by the food derivatives of Creole cuisine. The name pays tribute to an African American family's journey from France to Louisiana and Texas. Augustine's aims to capture the stories of many African American families in the South.

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

Missing Houston woman Christina Johnson found near the University of Houston with her dogMax was found last Friday, 7.7 miles away in a neighborhood on Cedar Creek Drive as violent storms rolled through the area.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Houston council members raise questions over long-awaited contract for Houston firefightersDeal may not be done until June

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Houston crime: Victim gunned down at stop sign in north HoustonA man is dead after someone opened fire on him as he sat at a stop sign in north Houston.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »