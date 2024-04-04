Man Wanted by Denver Police Arrested in Grand County

Grand County authorities shut down a section of Highway 40 to arrest a man wanted by the Denver Police Department. James Jason Tobias Lee, 26, was wanted for assault, weapon possession, and drug possession.

Lee was spotted in the Granby area and was taken into custody after a high-risk traffic stop.

