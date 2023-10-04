The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

His team may have been greeted with boos as the final whistle blew on a dispiriting 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League — a sixth defeat in 10 games this season — but there was no sign of blame being directed toward him from these fans.

But his predecessors in the decade since United great Alex Ferguson retired could tell him just how quickly things can unravel at a storied club that “Last season (was) brilliant really and more than we could expect,” Ten Hag said in response to questions about his position on Tuesday. “But also in this project we knew there would be gaps and in this moment we are in a very difficult period. headtopics.com

Some might say United is in crisis after equaling its worst start since 1986, to leave the team nine points adrift of Premier League leader Manchester City and at the bottom of its Champions League group after back-to-back defeats.

Ten Hag says there are no excuses, but has offered little by way of explanation for United’s sudden slump in form.

Read more:

AP »

Big Ten Roundup (Oct. 4): Taulia Tagovailoa Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the WeekThe conference’s players of the week were named from last Saturday’s round of performances, and Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, while a Minnesota running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Galatasaray piles more misery on Erik ten Hag with stunning Champions League win over Manchester UnitedBoos echoed around Old Trafford once again as Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to yet another home defeat, this time losing 3-2 to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

Man Utd can still reach Champions League knockout phase: Ten HagManchester United are still in the running for a place in the Champions League round of 16 despite Tuesday's 3-2 defeat by Galatasaray leaving them bottom of Group A, manager Erik ten Hag said.

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez to have a second operation on his injured right footManchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will undergo surgery on his right foot for an injured metatarsal.

Why Man United's struggles are linked to those of RashfordMarcus Rashford has struggled to provide the goals that Manchester United need this season, and his poor form is a mirror of the club.

Champions League live blog: Man United vs. Galatasaray, Real Madrid vs. NapoliThe latest updates and analysis from matchday 2 of the 2023-24 Champions League season, with Man United playing Galatasaray and Madrid facing Napoli.