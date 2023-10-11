Man United great Rooney hired as Birmingham City manager

FILE - D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney walks off the field after the team’s MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, July 8, 2023, in Washington. Rooney is out as coach of D.C. United after one season, the team said. Despite the club falling short of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, Rooney improved D.C. United’s point tally in his only full season at the helm.

Birmingham is currently in sixth place in England’s second division. It parted ways with former manager John Eustace on Monday, leading to speculation of Rooney being hired as his replacement.Doncic returns to Spain to warm welcome from former club Real Madrid in preseason game with Mavs“Wayne is a born winner,” said Birmingham co-owner and chairman Tom Wagner.

“Wayne has been preparing for an opportunity like this since he embarked on his coaching education whilst still a player at Manchester United.”In a stellar playing career he won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester United, along with a host of other trophies. headtopics.com

He is United’s all-time leading scorer with 253 goals. He was also England’s top scorer until being surpassed by Harry Kane this year.“I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity,” he said. “It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet. headtopics.com

