Man United defender Lisandro Martinez to have a second operation on his injured right foot

Brighton's Simon Adingra, left, dribbles the ball against Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will undergo surgery on his right foot for an injured metatarsal, manager Erik ten Hag said Monday.

Martinez has already been ruled out for an “extended period” after a recurrence of the injury that saw him miss the end of last season. He will have a second operation on his foot, having initially had surgery in April to repair his fractured metatarsal.

