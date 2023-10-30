Man turns gun on himself after shooting woman during argument in Austin

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Or chat 988lifeline.org

for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 988 for free and confidential emotional support.neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 54-year-old was arguing with a 42-year-old woman that he knew after midnight in a residence in the 1700 block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to police. The man pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in her left leg. The shooter then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity. A gun was recovered from the scene. Area Five detectives are investigating.



