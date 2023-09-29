Man tied to suspected shooter in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing arrested in Las Vegas, AP sources say

Las Vegas police have made an arrest for the first time in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest.

They were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment later Friday.

July 17 in neighboring Henderson. Documents said police were looking for items"concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur." In the book, Davis said he broke his silence over Tupac’s killing in 2010 during a closed-door meeting with federal and local authorities. At the time, he was 46 and facing life in prison on drug charges when he agreed to speak with the authorities.

He has described himself as one of the last living witnesses to the shooting. Shakur was shot multiple times and died a week later. The shooting happened shortly after a casino brawl earlier in the evening involving Anderson, Shakur and others. headtopics.com

Shakur's death came as his fourth solo album,"All Eyez on Me," remained on the charts, with some 5 million copies sold. Nominated

