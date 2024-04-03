Man Struck and Killed by Manhattan Train

A man was reportedly struck and killed by a Manhattan train Wednesday afternoon, the MTA and sources familiar with the investigation said. Sources familiar with the case said the man was hit while lying on the downtown 1 line tracks near the 28th Street station, below 7th Avenue, in Chelsea at around 4:05 p.m. on April 3. A man was reportedly struck and killed by a Manhattan train Wednesday afternoon, the MTA and sources familiar with the investigation said.

Officers from the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the scene along with EMS, who pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene. Sources with immediate knowledge of the developing situation report that the person may have been homeless and is not expected to be a victim of a crime. Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking new

