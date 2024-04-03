Man Shot to Death While Walking His Dog in Houston

After a man was shot to death while walking his dog, Houston police are investigating his death as a targeted killing. The victim, Christensen Hill, was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene in the victim's car. Police believe the shooting was not random and that Hill may have been targeted.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KHOU / 🏆 330. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man shot to death in SW Houston, police investigating homicideA man was shot to death on Saturday in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Man shot to death while walking dog outside apartment, Houston police sayWhen officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the complex's parking lot.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Reports: Handcuffed man died of heart attack; man shot by marshals died of self-inflicted shotPolice were not responsible for the separate 2022 deaths of two Utahns while being arrested, a district attorney said Friday. One suffered a heart attack and the other shot himself.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Father of Houston man shot near Fredericksburg-area winery calls allegations he kidnapped woman 'unbelievable'The 45-year-old woman was found outside a winery off East US Highway 290. The father of the man she shot called her allegations 'ridiculous' and 'unbelievable.'

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Houston shooting: Man found shot multiple times, woman detained; claiming self-defenseA fight between a male and a woman ended with the male in the hospital in critical condition and the woman claiming self-defense.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Man shot and killed by someone who knocked on his door in NW Houston, police sayThe deadly shooting happened at a senior living community on Antoine Drive. A neighbor told ABC13 the victim 'didn't bother anyone,' so she was shocked to hear the news of his death.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »