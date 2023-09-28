Man shot to death during confrontation with Hayward police identified

Police have not released video footage captured from the officers’ body-worn cameras. HAYWARD — Police on Thursday identified a man their officers shot to death earlier this month. Antonio Lacunas Escobar, 37, of Hayward, died Sept. 6 at a hospital after being rushed there following the confrontation about 10 p.m.

September 28, 2023 at 12:12 p.m.

HAYWARD — Police on Thursday identified a man their officers shot to death earlier this month.

Antonio Lacunas Escobar, 37, of Hayward, died Sept. 6 at a hospital after being rushed there following the confrontation about 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of City Center Drive. Police later found a BB gun at the scene following eyewitness accounts that the man appeared to pull a gun on the officers.Officers Alexander Robinson and Dominic Espino

fired their guns during the incident. A third officer who didn’t fire his gun also was part of the police response.

Robinson and Espino each have about five years of experience with the department, according to acting Police Chief Bryan Matthews. Both have returned to work following a period of paid administrative leave, according to the department.

Police spokesperson Cassondra Fovel said the time it took to identify the man publicly came because of the time it took to complete his autopsy and to find his relatives. She also said investigative concerns were part of the equation.

Police have not yet released video footage from body cameras worn by Robinson and Espino.police encountered a man

who had left the area after reportedly pulling a gun at at least one person. The man then acted confrontationally and walked away from police, he said. He added that at least one witness told them that the man then pulled a gun.