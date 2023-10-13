Man shot during attempted armed robbery in Phoenix

Police were called to an area near"This incident was determined to be an armed robbery attempt prior to the shooting," police said in a statement.A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery in west Phoenix on Friday.

Phoenix wins appeal in controversial police shooting lawsuitDave Biscobing is ABC15’s Chief Investigative Reporter.

Man dead after being attacked by group of people at central Phoenix businessThe suspects in the man's death are still at large

Viral Video: Orlando Man Stuns Police with Carload'It's giving that one sculpture that Spencer made on iCarly.'

Allentown man charged with homicide initially told police teen victim killed herselfA 21-year-old Allentown man has been arrested and charged with homicide after initially telling police an 18-year-old woman had killed herself.

Seattle Police arrest man for stabbing 63-year-old in Capitol HillA Tuesday afternoon stabbing in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood left a 63-year-old man in serious condition.

Police provide insight into video of man running naked in Seattle storeA man who was in a department store naked was charged with misdemeanor assault after video showed him being pummeled, police say.