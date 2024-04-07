Man Shot and Killed in Parked Car in La Mesa

A man sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car was shot through the window and killed early Sunday morning in La Mesa , police said. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, according to La Mesa police Lt. Katy Lynch. It happened around 12:35 a.m. on Waite Drive near Massachusetts Avenue, a residential street just north of state Route 94.

Police received a 911 call from someone reporting a single gunshot and when officers arrived, they found a black sedan with its driver's side front window shattered, Lynch said in a statement. Inside the car police found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his 'upper torso' who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lynch. His name was being withheld until authorities notified his family. The victim was sitting in his car when the suspect walked up, fired one round through the window and then fled in a dark colored four-door sedan heading east on Waite toward Massachusetts, Lynch said. Police did not provide a description of the shooter. 'The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown, but investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence,' Lynch said. Police asked anyone who was in the area at the time or with information about the shooting to call the Police Department at (619) 667-1400 or make an anonymous report to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org

Man Shot Killed Parked Car La Mesa Shooting Investigation Police

