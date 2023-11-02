Man shot and killed during argument over truck, Phoenix police say

Witnesses told officers a woman, now identified as Lopez, was seen running from the crime scene, police said.Police said they believe Tapia was shot during an argument about a truck.Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media. Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go toor download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case. Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like"Today in AZ" and"12 News" and our daily lifestyle program,"Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

