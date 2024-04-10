Man Shot After Lunging at Deputies with Knife in Harris County

A man has been shot in northwest Harris County after lunging at deputies with a knife. Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance after a man was reportedly attempting to break into a neighbor’s house. At some point during the investigation, the suspect charged towards a deputy. One deputy shot the suspect. That man was in serious condition after being shot in the torso and was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight. He is in surgery, and his current condition is unknown.

No officers were injured in the exchange. In a press conference at the scene, Tommy Diaz, the assistant chief at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said police observed broken glass from cars and a house in the area upon arrival. He also added that this was far from their first interaction with this particular suspect. “Deputies have been to this area before, and they were familiar with the suspect,” Diaz said. “They have actually responded to calls for service 54 times this year at this particular address

Man Shot Lunging Deputies Knife Harris County Weapons Disturbance Break-In Serious Condition Surgery Law Enforcement

