Man shoots woman in mistaken identity

William Brock told investigators he shot Loletha Hall because he thought she was working with a man who called and threatened him and his family. Hall did not threaten Brock and did not have a weapon or assault him, according to the sheriff’s office and court documents.he believed was working with a scammer, according to officials who said the victim was sent to the home by the same scammer.
The person who called Brock, or an accomplice, requested an Uber ride to his South Charleston home to pick up the money, Shultz said.William Brock told investigators he shot Loletha Hall, 61, outside his home March 25 because he thought she was working with a man who called him pretending to be an officer at the local court, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Hall did not threaten Brock, have a weapon or assault him, according to the sheriff's office and a complaint filed in Clark County Municipal Court.In a statement, Uber said the company had spoken with Hall's family.
Shooting Mistaken Identity Scam Threat Investigation
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »