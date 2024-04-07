Man Shoots Murder Suspect in Brazilian Courtroom

A man attending the murder trial for his father’s killer in Brazil interrupted court proceedings to shoot the suspect half a dozen times and assault him. Video of the attack was captured on CCTV from the courtroom in São José do Belmonte. The video shows the judges and jury scattering for cover as Cristiano Alves Terto, 27, opened fire at Franscico Cleidivaldo Mariano de Moura, 38. It remains unclear how Terto had made it into the courtroom with a .38-caliber revolver.
The attack occurred on November 29, 2023, but police only released the video on April 1, 2024. Terto chased Moura across the courtroom and continued his assault by striking the defendant in the head. Police who were onsite chased him out of the room and eventually arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. TWO DEAD, SEVEN INJURED, INCLUDING POLICE OFFICER, AFTER MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SHOOTING Moura survived the attack but had to go to a local hospital and then transfer to a larger facility for treatmen
Brazil Murder Trial Courtroom Shooting Assault
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
