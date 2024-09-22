Man Severely Bitten By Sea Lion While Swimming Off San Diego Beach

A man in his 50s was swimming about 50 yards offshore when he was aggressively bitten by a sea lion, officials said

The incident happened in the water just south of the main lifeguard station on Ocean Front Walk at around 6:45 p.m.The man, who officials say is in his 50s and regularly swims at Mission Beach, was about 50 yards offshore when he was aggressively bitten by a sea lion, according to Lt. Rick Strobel with San Diego lifeguards.

A good Samaritan boogie boarder witnessed the attack and quickly signaled for help, Strobel said. Lifeguards then pulled the victim out of the water, provided first aid and called for medics.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple bite wounds in different areas of his body, officials said. Lifeguards described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Michael Garratt told NBC 7 he was having dinner on his terrace when he saw lifeguards pulling someone out of the water and onto the beach. "Fire truck arrived. Ambulance arrived. There was a gentleman sitting up. He was fully conscious, both legs from the knee down were wrapped up in bandages," the witness said."Whenever you enter into the ocean, you're entering somebody's backyard, and there's always a risk involved.""I do not recall an incident of a sea lion biting someone with the extent of injuries that occurred this evening," the lieutenant said.

