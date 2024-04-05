Man sentenced to six months for shooting cousin over $25

Keontaye Hunter admitted in court paperwork that he shot his 15-year-old cousin in the chest following a “childish” argument over $25 nearly a decade ago. He pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to Level 5 Felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury to the May 29, 2015 shooting. Hunter, now 25, of Gary, was 16 at the time. Judge Natalie Bokota sentenced him Friday to six months in Lake County Community Corrections — to the Kimbrough Work Release program, with an option to transfer to home detention.

He will also serve 2.5 years probation. Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said the victim was initially paralyzed for months, but was able to improve to the point he could walk when he last saw him.He asked for three years in Lake County Community Corrections. Hunter was charged in January 2020 in a different case with criminal recklessness after shooting and hitting two houses after speaking a man who owed him money. The case was dismissed last month, records sho

Keontaye Hunter Shooting Cousin Argument $25 Guilty Sentencing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

