Man Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Prison for Orchestrating Attack on U.S. Capitol

A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob's attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said videos captured Taylor James Johnatakis playing a leadership role during the Jan. 6 attack.

Johnatakis led other rioters on a charge against a police line, 'barked commands' over his megaphone and shouted step-by-step directions for overpowering officers, the judge said. 'In any angry mob, there are leaders and there are followers. Mr. Johnatakis was a leader. He knew what he was doing that day,' the judge said before sentencing him to seven years and three months behind bars. Johnatakis, who represented himself with an attorney on standby, has repeatedly expressed rhetoric that appears to be inspired by the anti-government 'sovereign citizen' movement

