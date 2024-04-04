Man Sentenced to Over 50 Years in Prison for Fatal Crash in Aurora

A man convicted in connection with a crash was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. Juan Pablo Pascual-Licea was convicted of child abuse and causing serious bodily injury in a crash that occurred on April 8, 2022, in Aurora , Colorado .

The crash resulted in the death of a 6-year-old girl and her mother, while the father and another child suffered serious injuries.

Crash Sentenced Prison Fatal Aurora Colorado Child Abuse Bodily Injury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NEWS / 🏆 238. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man sentenced to 34 years for fatally shooting and injecting man with bleach, per plea dealA convicted felon on Wednesday was sentenced again, this time for murder.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

‘It’s intimidating’: Drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue North leaves man with serious injuriesSeattle police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 101 Street in North Seattle.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Aurora police asking for help finding missing 81-year-old man with DementiaKatie joined the Denver7 team as a digital content producer in April of 2023.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Aurora police searching for driver who shot man in parking lotSydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested in fatal shooting at Aurora storage unit complexAurora officers about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday were responding to an unrelated investigation at a storage unit in the 14700 block of East 40th Avenue when a manager called 911 to report a man had said h…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »