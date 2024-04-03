Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Leading Rioters in Capitol Attack

Taylor James Johnatakis, who represented himself with an attorney on standby, has repeatedly expressed rhetoric that appears inspired by the anti-government “sovereign citizen” movement. Johnatakis led other rioters on a charge against a police line, “barked commands” over his megaphone and shouted step-by-step directions for overpowering officers, the judge said. “In any angry mob, there are leaders and there are followers. Mr. Johnatakis was a leader.

He knew what he was doing that day,” the judge said before sentencing him to seven years and three months behind bars. Johnatakis, who represented himself with an attorney on standby, has repeatedly expressed rhetoric that appears to be inspired by the anti-government “sovereign citizen” movement. He asked the judge questions at his sentencing, including, “Does the record reflect that I repent in my sins?”On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S

