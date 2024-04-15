Man Sentenced to 40 Years to Life for Killing 6-Year-Old Boy in Road Rage Incident

Marcus Eriz, right, the gunman who shot and killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos during a road rage confrontation on the 55 freeway in Orange in 2021, sits in Orange County Superior Court prior to Judge Richard M. King sentencing him to 40 years to life in state prison, in Santa Ana on Friday, April 12, 2024.
The judge described Aiden as “the most vulnerable victim we could ever imagine.” King noted that the boy died in his mothers arms, adding that “I don’t think the English language can even attempt, or anyone describe, what Aiden’s mother went through… Senior Deputy District Attorney Dan Feldman acknowledged Eriz’s apology, but argued that it didn’t change what he did or the depth of pain suffered by Aiden’s mother.Aiden’s mother did not attend the sentencing.
Marcus Eriz, center, the gunman who shot and killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos during a road rage confrontation on the 55 freeway in Orange in 2021, sits in superior court next to his attorney Deputy Public Defender Randall Bethune, right, as Judge Richard M. King sentences him to 40 years to life in state prison, in Santa Ana on Friday, April 12, 2024.
Aiden’s mother, Joanna Cloonan, and Eriz, as a passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend, Wynne Lee, were both heading northbound from their respective Costa Mesa homes on the busy 55 Freeway during a morning commute. Eriz and Lee were on their way to the Highland auto-repair shop they worked at, while the mother was taking her son to Calvary Chapel Pre-School in Yorba Linda.
The mother screamed, “Aiden! Aiden! Aiden!” as she held the dying boy in her arms on the side of the freeway and desperately struggled to explain to a 911 operator what had happened.Another driver witnessed the confrontation and shooting, and was able to provide investigators with a photo that generally depicted the Volkswagen but was too blurry for them to be able to make out the license plate.
Investigators, looking at the trim and tires of the vehicle caught in surveillance footage compared to DMV records, narrowed their search to several dozen specific cars, including the Volkswagen driven by Lee and owned by her parents. A tipster reached out to tell investigators that Lee and Eriz had been driving in a vehicle matching the description authorities had put out, before switching to coming to work in Eriz’s red pickup truck.
Road Rage Shooting 6-Year-Old Boy Sentencing Remorse
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »