Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering wife who wanted divorce

An East Valley man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering his wife after she announced she wanted to end their marriage. In July 2021, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office received a call from a man claiming to have just killed his wife. When deputies arrived at a residence on Emelita Avenue, they found Wilson outside and his wife dead inside from a gunshot wound. The suspect told investigators he shot his wife three times after she indicated to him that she wanted a divorce.

Evidence at the scene suggested the victim was shot twice while attempting to get away, and then again in the head while she lay on the floor, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement that every act of seeking justice against an abuser is a powerful declaration that their actions will not go unchallenged and that they will be held accountable

Murder Wife Divorce Domestic Violence Prison Sentence

