Man sentenced to 116-years-to-life in prison after attempting to kill girlfriend, 2 children in Lemon Grove

Pablo Ramirez, 52, was convicted earlier this year for nearly killing his girlfriend and paralyzing her daughter in September 2021 shooting A man was sentenced Wednesday to 116 years-to-life in prison for attempting to kill his girlfriend and her two children in Lemon Grove two years ago.

was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Bakersfield Street near Hughes Street just after midnight on Sept. 8, 2021.

When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Natalie Ortiz and her 15-year-old daughter shot and wounded on the ground.“Ramirez shot the 15-year-old girl in the elbow while she was still in bed,” prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday. “Then, while she was attempting to flee the home through a back door, Ramirez shot her in the back, leaving her paralyzed.”

Before Ramirez could shoot Ortiz’s second daughter, the 11-year-old girl was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call 911, officials said. Deputies arrested Ramirez as he was exiting the home. Both Ortiz and her 15-year-old daughter were rushed to a hospital. A trauma surgeon testified during the trial that Ortiz was “minutes from death,” prosecutors said. headtopics.com

Read more:

sdut »

Orem man charged with stabbing man 9 times outside Pleasant Grove barA Orem man accused of stabbing another man nine times during a fight outside a Pleasant Grove bar was charged Monday with aggravated assault.

Fire erupts at Lemon Grove home, residents forced to fleeA fire at a home on Chateau Way in Lemon Grove forced 11 people inside to flee early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters find 'hoarder-type condition' while battling Lemon Grove house fireThe blaze caused $800,000 in damage and displaced 11 residents; sheriff's bomb-arson unit will try to determine what sparked the fire

Lemon Grove house fire displaces 11 residentsA predawn house fire in a neighborhood near Chollas Lake displaced 11 residents Wednesday and left a firefighter injured, authorities reported.

NorCal man killed by driver while walking near redwood grove, CHP saysA man walking on a trail near the entrance to Richardson Grove State Park was killed by...

Riverton man pleads guilty in road rage shooting that killed Pleasant Grove dadA Riverton man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a Pleasant Grove man during a road rage confrontation in Sandy last year.

LEMON GROVE —

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 116 years-to-life in prison for attempting to kill his girlfriend and her two children in Lemon Grove two years ago.was arrested

after sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Bakersfield Street near Hughes Street just after midnight on Sept. 8, 2021.

When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Natalie Ortiz and her 15-year-old daughter shot and wounded on the ground.“Ramirez shot the 15-year-old girl in the elbow while she was still in bed,” prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday. “Then, while she was attempting to flee the home through a back door, Ramirez shot her in the back, leaving her paralyzed.”

Before Ramirez could shoot Ortiz’s second daughter, the 11-year-old girl was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call 911, officials said.

Deputies arrested Ramirez as he was exiting the home.

Both Ortiz and her 15-year-old daughter were rushed to a hospital. A trauma surgeon testified during the trial that Ortiz was “minutes from death,” prosecutors said.

A jury convicted Ramirez on July 27 on all counts, including attempted murder, attempted manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Pablo Ramirez destroyed a family and stole the hopes and dreams of a young woman who was just beginning her life,” said District Attorney Summer Stephan in the news release. “Today’s sentence provides a measure of justice and will hold this callous defendant accountable for his malicious acts.”

Ramirez’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.