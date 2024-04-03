Man Sentenced for Leading Mob's Attack on U.S. Capitol

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Taylor James Johnatakis for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Johnatakis was captured on video leading a mob's attack on police officers and giving instructions on how to overpower them.

The judge emphasized that Johnatakis played a leadership role in the violent incident.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jefferson County man sentenced to years in prison for taking part in Capitol insurrectionJeffrey Sabol was convicted on three felony charges for dragging a Capitol police officer to be beaten up by the mob on Jan. 6, 2021.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Man Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Prison for Orchestrating Attack on U.S. CapitolA Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob’s attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison. The man played a leadership role during the attack and led other rioters in overpowering officers.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Colorado geophysicist sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for U.S. Capitol riotA Colorado geophysicist who helped drag a police officer down the steps of the U.S. Capitol into a mob where he was beaten was sentenced to more than five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Video showed Spring man fatally shooting wife, but all-female jury sentenced him to 10 yearsThe distressing scene unfolded as the wife held a camera and her husband a shotgun. Despite the evidence, an all-female jury didn't think the man should serve the maximum penalty.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

PA man connected to body part selling ring sentenced to 2 years of probationCumberland County native Jeremy Pauley has been sentenced to ____ after he pleaded guilty to charges in Pennsylvania of abuse of a corpse.Pauley was arrested i

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »