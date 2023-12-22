Man's Use of AI Deepfakes for Sexual Fantasies

I’m a 58-year-old man. I met my wife in our late-30s. For our first years, we had lots of sex (my wife is very beautiful and sensuous) but after children and now menopause, she has become less interested, so I have compensated with porn and masturbation. One big fantasy is what our sex life might have been like in our 20s (90s-style haircuts are a thing for me). However, now thanks to artificial intelligence, face-swapping deepfakes, I can now realize this in pretty vivid detail.

What’s more, I can also act out other fantasies (threesomes, bondage, exoticism, etc.). This is all incredibly compelling and, weirdly enough, seems to make me even more desirous of her, so it hasn’t created any problems in our marriage. However, I also feel a little uneasy. Even though I keep this strictly to myself, I have not told her I’m doing this and I’m guessing she would not be into it (she doesn’t like porn in general). We have a great marriage and share most things with each other, but we still allow each other to have a private sphere as long as we are emotionally and physically faithful





