Man's Home Stolen, Seeks Help from Police

No Citizen alert went off when someone drove off with my neighbor’s home on the morning of Oct. 31. He lived in a house around the corner for 59 years, remaining as the caretaker after his parents passed and his nine siblings moved. About a year ago, he was outvoted when they decided to put the family house up for sale. In trendy Frogtown, by the Los Angeles River, the property was snapped up. There wasn’t much left for each of the large brood after dividing the proceeds.

Not knowing where else to go, the man took his share, got himself an old RV and parked it on the street, steps away from his former yard, under the shade of familiar trees. Some neighbors complained. Others continued to look out for the guy — discreet in their kindness because the man is proud and doesn’t want charity. On Halloween morning, the man went in person to the nearest police station and reported his stolen vehicle. I worried they'd see him as a lowlife rather than a man who had lost everything and who needed their help to get it back, that they would have other prioritie





