Man's Death After Taser Incident Ruled Non-Criminal

Jawan “Jay” Dallas, 36, died on July 2 after a police officer twice stunned him with a Taser gun at Planation Mobile Home Park off of Carol Plantation Road. Police Chief Paul Prine said shortly after the incident that officers were investigating a report of an attempted break-in at the trailer park and that Dallas started a physical altercation and grabbed for the officer’s Taser.

Dallas’ death sparked loud and ongoing complaints about police conduct, the city’s policy on police body cameras and other issues. But Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said during a news conference Thursday that the grand jury determined after a “thorough investigation” that the officers were not criminally responsible. “In layman’s terms, Mr. Dallas suffered from some serious underlying medical issues,” he said. “Those issues were exacerbated by drug use. There were multiple drugs in Mr. Dallas’ system. And then when Mr. Dallas initiated the struggle with police, that situation also exacerbated the underlying medical condition

