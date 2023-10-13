Man's body found in Phoenix parking lot, murder investigation underway

Police are looking for suspects after a man's body was found in a north Phoenix parking lot on Thursday.for reports of an injured person at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.A man's death is being investigated after his body was found in a parking lot near 7th Street and Hatcher Road in Phoenix.

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Man dead after being attacked by group of people at central Phoenix businessThe suspects in the man's death are still at large

Man shot during attempted armed robbery in PhoenixPolice were called to an area near 73rd Avenue and Roosevelt at around 1 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.

2 NYPD officers stabbed, slashed by unhinged man at Bronx subway stationThe two transit officers were responding to a 911 call of a man with a knife on the northbound No. 5 train at Pelham Parkway around 2:30 a.m. when the 40-year-old menace started to swing the blade …

West Englewood shooting: Des Plaines man charged after shot fired at Chicago police officersA 26-year-old Des Plaines man has been accused of shooting at Chicago police officers earlier this week.

A man suspected of shooting and wounding five officers in Minnesota has been arrested, authorities sayA man suspected of shooting and wounding five officers in Minnesota has been arrested, authorities say

Man arrested after 5 officers shot and wounded in MinnesotaFive law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Thursday in an incident near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton.