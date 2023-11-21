Man Runs Mileage Determined by Day of the Month

On November 1, Mark Dowdle, 26, ran one mile. The next day, on November 2, he ran two. But earlier in the week he had run 29, 30, and 31 miles, to round out October. He’s currently just over halfway through a project he calls, “Calendar Club,” where his mileage is determined by the day of the month. As Dowdle enters into the darker, colder months of the year, he admits that some things are going to be tougher. But he’s excited for it, and generally thinks winter is the best time to run.
Dowdle lives in Saint Paul, Minnesota, so he definitely knows a thing or two about cold-weather running. “The second half really is going to be challenging because most of the runs are going to be in the dark,” Dowdle told Runner’s World. “The days are going to be cold with a lot of snow, but that’s where it gets fun. A challenge is meant to be challenging.”Dowdle started the project on May 1. His halfway stats put him at 3,000 miles. While he always reaches at least the mileage of the day, sometimes he goes over. On July 31, he ran 57-miles, his longest run so fa
