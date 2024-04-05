Man Pleads Guilty to Drug, Gun, and Human Trafficking Crimes

A man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug, gun and human trafficking crimes. Cordell Washington, along with 23 others, was involved in narcotics and human trafficking conspiracies. He ran a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Columbus from 2008 to June 2022.

The operation also included sex trafficking, labor trafficking, fraud, and money laundering.

