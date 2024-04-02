Man Pleads Guilty to Attacking Muslim State Representative in Connecticut

A man who attacked a Muslim state representative outside a prayer service in Connecticut pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault and other crimes. He faces a five-year prison sentence. The attack occurred in June 2023 on Rep.

Maryam Khan, the first Muslim to serve in the state House of Representatives. Khan's lawyer expressed that she believed the attacker deserved a longer sentence. Khan attended the hearing but did not comment.

