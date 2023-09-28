Man pleads guilty to arranging hundreds of sham marriages

The man, who has pleaded guilty, is expected to be sentenced in January and is facing up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, officials say. Benitez worked from an office in Los Angeles and he allegedly had staff members recruit American citizens for the marriages,reported.

After the agency matched the American citizens and foreign nationals, they would hold fake weddings at chapels and other locations., authorities believe that the agency arranged at least 600 sham marriages and submitted fraudulent immigration documents between Oct. 2016 and March 2022.

He is the seventh defendant to plead guilty in this case.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said, according to, that Benitez was operating a fraud agency where he would arrange marriages between American citizens and foreign nationals. He reportedly charged fees between $20,000 to $35,000 in order to submit false paperwork.

Benitez is expected to be scheduled for sentencing on Jan 10. He is facing up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine,