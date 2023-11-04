Man Pays Settlement in Coins, Dumps 80,000 Pennies on Ex-Wife's Yard

Home surveillance video captured a Virginia man dumping 80,000 pennies on his ex-wife's front yard in May 2021. A welder who agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by another welder paid the settlement amount of $23,500 that was agreed upon, in quarters, nickels, dimes and pennies, according to reports. The pennies, which weighed 6,500 pounds, were delivered in a steel box atop a flatbed truck and required a forklift to make the delivery
. The move was the latest in a dispute between Fire Up Fabrication and JMF Enterprises, with the latter being accused of not paying the former for work performed on stairs and handrails. Both companies decided to settle the case for $23,500, but how the money was to be paid was never stipulated, the station reported. Most pennies are only worth one cent, but there are a few coveted ones in circulation that could be worth as much as $200,000. "We tried to leave flexibility for the defendant," Danielle Beem, an attorney for Fire Up Fabrication told KUSA. "Coins were not something that we’d ever anticipated." Not only were coins delivered from JMF to Beem’s client, but the coins were reportedly loose, removed from the rolls and the boxes in which they were delivered. JD Frank, owner of JMF Enterprises, told the station he was "just trying to pay a bill," adding, "At the end of the day, it is U.S. Currency." Logistically, though, it was even worse
United States Headlines
