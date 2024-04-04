Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Disappearance of Wisconsin Boy

A man who was caring for a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy when he vanished in late February was ordered by a judge Thursday to stand trial on a child neglect charge in the child's disappearance. After hearing testimony from two law enforcement officers, a Manitowoc County judge ruled there was enough evidence to move the case forward against Jesse Vang , 39, in Elijah Vue ’s disappearance, news outlets reported. The judge also denied a defense motion to drop the case against Vang.

The Two Rivers, Wisconsin, man was formally charged in February with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect in Elijah’s disappearance. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond, with his arraignment hearing set for April 1

Man Trial Child Neglect Disappearance Wisconsin Judge Evidence Jesse Vang Elijah Vue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jesse Vang, man linked to missing Elijah Vue, seeks dismissal of child neglect chargeThe man whom missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue was staying with when he disappeared asked Monday for his child neglect charge to be dismissed.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Wisconsin man ordered to stand trial on neglect charge in February disappearance of boy, 3A man who was caring for a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy when he vanished in late February has been ordered to stand trial on a child neglect charge in the child’s disappearance

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Wisconsin man ordered to stand trial on neglect charge in February disappearance of boy, 3A man who was caring for a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy when he vanished in late February has been ordered to stand trial on a child neglect charge in the child’s disappearance. A Manitowoc County judge ruled Thursday there was enough evidence to move the case forward against 39-year-old Jesse Vang.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Lamar Johnson: 'I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man'Missouri man spent almost three decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit before he was finally released.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Texas man dies after becoming trapped while cleaning a Wisconsin city's water tank, police sayAuthorities say a Texas man died after he became stuck in a municipal water tank in western Wisconsin as he was cleaning sediment from the tank. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Carlos Medina of El Paso, Texas, died Saturday after becoming stuck in the city of Blair’s water tank.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Trapped Texas man dies while cleaning Wisconsin city water tank, sheriff's office saysAuthorities say an El Paso, Texas man died after he became stuck in a municipal water tank in western Wisconsin as he was cleaning sediment from the tank.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »