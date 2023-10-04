Man On Fire 2 Is Still Possible 19 Years Later & Can Reboot Denzel Washington's Franchise

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Man on Fire never got the sequel it deserved, but Man on Fire 2 could still happen and work to reboot Denzel Washington's franchise.

The idea of Man on Fire becoming a new Denzel Washington franchise was always possible thanks to its source material. The movie was based on A. J. Quinnell's novel of the same name, but the author turned Creasy's adventures into an entire series. The fact that it has now been over 19 years since Man on Fire was released has all but eliminated any hope that the sequel will happen.

It would be fairly easy to make The Perfect Kill still work as the inspiration for Man on Fire 2's story after all this time. The eight-year gap presented in the books could grow to cover the real-life passage of time between movie installments.

Man on Fire 2's Story Introduces A Way To Replace Denzel Washington The other brilliant part of Man on Fire 2 adapting The Perfect Kill is that it gives the movie franchise a way to replace Denzel Washington as the lead. The sequel book's story sees Creasy take an 18-year-old orphan named Michael under his wing and train him to be a killer. headtopics.com

While Quinnell's books do keep Creasy as the main character for each entry, there are five books in the Man on Fire series overall. Replacing Denzel as the main character would give the studios behind Man on Fire 2 the best chance to keep the franchise alive afterward.

