Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.’s slated lethal injection, the Texas Board of Criminal Appeals stayed his execution yesterday “pending further order” by the court.for strangling to death fellow inmate Gary Dickerson in 1997 — was supported in his request to halt his execution by Dickerson’s sister, Sammie Martin.

“I have spent much time reflecting on what justice my brother and my family deserved,” Martin wrote in a letter filed in federal court earlier this week,. “In my heart, I feel that he is not only remorseful for his actions but has been doing good works for others and has something left to offer the world.

Speer, who was baptized in a giant kiddie pool in the prison yard, is now a frequent voice on the 6 a.m. prison radio Faith Based Program show. His supporters say his faith in God has given him the grounded stability he craved growing up and that he could spend the rest of his life in jail working as a field minister, making the lives of other inmates better, as he has already begun doing as an official mentor among his fellow prisoners. headtopics.com

The Huntsville "Walls" Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Huntsville Unit, where the death chamber is located.But other court filings this week suggest it will remain an uphill battle for Speer.

Speer’s appeal – which will continue to slug through the Texas federal court system – is based on a handful of legal claims about the case, laid out in the stay order: That his Brady rights were violated, that prosecutors presented false testimony at two different points in the trial, that he had ineffective counsel during his sentencing and that the Attorney General’s Office Special Prosecution Unit overstepped in their prosecuting of his case. headtopics.com

