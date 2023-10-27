Man missing for 2 weeks at sea found alive, drifting in life raft off Washington coast

A man on a boat from Washington state that went missing two weeks ago was found floating in a raft in the Pacific, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday. One of two passengers of the vessel — the Evening, a 43-foot boat that departed Grays Harbor, Washington, on Oct. 12 — was discovered adrift in a life raft on Thursday by some good Samaritans, the USCG Pacific Northwest announced on X.

The rescued individual was taken to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard and was reported to be in stable condition as of Thursday night, per the USCG. The man had been surviving on salmon while alone at sea for thirteen days, according to one of the fishermen who said he found him on a raft, NBC News affiliate in Seattle KING reported. “We pulled him on board. He gave me a big hug and it was emotional,” Ryan Planes, one of the good Samaritans, told the news station.

Read more:

