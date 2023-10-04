Man led friends to believe he booked a private jet for the best weekend ever — but things were not as they seemed

In scenes akin to the ‘Fyre’ Netflix documentary, which follows a charming man conning partygoers into a fantasy luxury festival on a posh island, David Prince-Popovich flew a group of new friends on a private jet to enjoy the best weekend of their lives.

Court documents obtained by news.com.au reveal 23-year-old Prince-Popovich, from Waterloo in Sydney, Australia has been found guilty of a string of financial crimes in New South Wales, Australia — adding to his “extensive criminal history” for similar offenses in Queensland.

Prince-Popovich told Daniel he “had a lot of money due to family inheritance” and offered to take Daniel and his mates on a trip as “he was in town alone and didn’t have anyone else to hang out with.” On November 18, Prince-Popovich paid a 20 percent deposit for the flight to the director of Navair Jet Services, Amanda Pegvs.The final itinerary for the flight — which cost a whopping $18,103 — was Bankstown to King Island in Tasmania, onto Ballina, and landing in Mascot in Sydney.

Upon the jet’s return, the marketing manager of Navair Jet Services contacted Prince-Popovich to chase the never-received payment of $11,585. When Navair Jet Services contacted the accounts team of Sell and Parker directly, they said they had no knowledge of the flight, they did not go to King Island and Prince-Popovich was not Ms. Parker’s assistant. headtopics.com

Investigators then contacted Daniel, who told them he and four friends transferred Prince-Popovich between $329 and $645 to cover accommodation, food, and alcohol for the trip.

