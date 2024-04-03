Man Killed in Shooting on Indianapolis' Near East Side

IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side. The shooting occurred inside a home during a disturbance. Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the incident.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WTHRcom / 🏆 329. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man charged in shooting that killed 1 man, paralyzed another in southwest Chicago suburbsMan charged in shooting that killed 1 man in Lockport Township

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Suspect arrested in shooting at Indianapolis bar that killed 1, injured 5: PoliceOne person was killed and five others injured in a shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis, police said.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Suspect arrested in shooting at Indianapolis bar that killed 1, injured 5: policeOne person was killed and five others injured in a shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis, police said.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Suspect arrested in shooting at Indianapolis bar that killed 1, injured 5: policeOne person was killed and five others injured in a shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis, police said.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Suspect arrested in shooting at Indianapolis bar that killed 1, injured 5: policeOne person was killed and five others injured in a shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis, police said.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Suspect arrested in shooting at Indianapolis bar that killed 1, injured 5: policeOne person was killed and five others injured in a shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis, police said.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »