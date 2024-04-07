Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident at Artisan West Apartments

New Insider Deals are here, and you’re going to love them!responded to the crime scene in the parking lot of the Artisan West apartments in Sharpstown around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.Byron Yuxon, 30, was hit and killed by someone who was driving his pickup truck .“I can believe it. I didn’t believe it,” Yuxon’s cousin Rudy Muy said. “It’s just something, like, you don’t know when you wake up and they call you. This has happened and something like. It’s hard to believe.

” Neighbors recall waking up to loud screams outside of their apartments. That’s where they found the man lying in the parking lot with a woman crying.Investigators with the Houston Police Department say the suspect(s) then took off in the Ford F-150 pickup truck, speeding down Sands Point Dr. Police say the investigation is in the early stages, however, they are ruling out this case being an accident. “It doesn’t appear to be that from the video,” Sgt. Michael Arrington sai

Hit-And-Run Artisan West Apartments Pickup Truck Crime Scene Investigation

