Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose

San Jose police say a man was killed in a hit-and-run collision at Nieman Boulevard and Daniel Maloney Drive early Wednesday morning. Police say it happened just after 4 a.m. and a juvenile has been arrested for their involvement in the crash.

Witnesses report hearing one car speeding before the collision. This intersection has seen multiple accidents in recent years. The driver of the white Nissan Frontier truck was fatally hit by a black Chevy Camaro traveling at a high speed.

