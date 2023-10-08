Man killed in attempted Phoenix robbery leaves behind young son

It's been a week since 26-year-old Martin Anaya was killed during an attempted robbery on aOn Oct. 8, his family and friends are coming together to raise funds for his funeral and for the care of his 8-year-old son.

"Forgiveness is the number one factor, so we can move on and live life freely," said Veronica Garcia, Martin's aunt.Garcia and her family are mourning the loss of Anaya. He was stabbed during"He was a good kid, you know, a hardworking young man raising his son," Garcia said. "And now he's left an 8-year-old without a father.

Family and friends are trying to support and comfort Anaya's son now. They held a car wash to raise money at Sammy's Auto Service in West Phoenix. Dozens of people stopped by, all in memory of Anaya. "Through any tragedy, what the devil means for evil, God always means for good," Garcia said. "And it brightens my heart to know that it's not just my sister and my siblings grieving. headtopics.com

Garcia is also praying for the families of the suspects, Frank Avila and Alberto Valenzuela, because, she says, they're grieving too. "We have to step out of ourselves sometimes to see that other people are hurting just as much as we are," she said.

