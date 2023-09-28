Man is slashed with knife by girlfriend in dispute over car

Tatanisha Diggs, 30, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. A Jersey City woman was arrested Wednesday night when she slashed her boyfriend in a dispute over a vehicle. Tatanisha Diggs, 30, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after the 10:30 p.m.

incident at her home, in the area of Rose and Cator avenues, Jersey City spokesman Stan Eason said.

The 37-year-old victim, identified by police in radio transmissions as Diggs’ boyfriend, suffered minor wounds and lacerations. The victim was treated at the Jersey City Medical Center for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Sep. 28, 2023, 3:46 p.m.Sep. 28, 2023, 3:44 p.m.Ron Zeitlinger | The Jersey Journal

