Man Indicted on Felony Charges in Connection to 2023 Murder Investigation

A man has been indicted on felony charges in connection to a 2023 murder investigation in the Tonto National Forest . Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Anthonie Ruinard Jr. was indicted for second-degree murder and abandonment/concealment of a body, which are both felony charges . The charges are related to the gruesome murder of 18-year-old Parker League , a teenager whose body was found in a burned debris pile in June 2023.

The scene was in the area of the Bulldog Canyon (Hackamore) OHV recreation area, northeast of the Phoenix metro area. Video in the player above highlights ABC15's original coverage from June 2023. League had been reported missing by the Tempe Police Department, according to MCSO. Parker had just graduated high school in Nebraska and decided to come to Arizona to visit friends, according to his brother. "It's hard to accept because he was the nicest kid in the world," Parker's brother, Hunter League, told ABC15 last yea

Man Indicted Felony Charges Murder Investigation Tonto National Forest Parker League Body Burned Debris Pile Bulldog Canyon Hackamore OHV Recreation Area Phoenix Metro Area

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed Lyons man in Oct. 2023Sydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Indianapolis mother indicted for alleged role in baby Harmonnie Jones' 2023 deathA grand jury indicted Jayda Styles last week on aggravated battery charges. Her daughter , 7 month old Harmonnie Jones died last year from blunt force trauma.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Man charged with murder in 2023 Far North Dallas shootingTyquez Williams has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in 2023.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Man charged in 2023 murder of 5-month-old son in BrunswickA man was arrested and accused of murder in the death of his 5-month-old son in Brunswick in 2023, according to Glynn County Police.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Rochester man pleads guilty to 2023 fatal drive-by-shooting on North Union StreetRochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Friday for a fatal drive-by-shooting on North Union Street.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Fugitive Files arrest: 20-year-old man charged with assault in 2023 Duval Street shootingThe Mobile Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man that investigators say is responsible for shooting a victim during an altercation on Duval Street last year.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »