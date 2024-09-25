Man Indicted On Attempted Assassination Charge After Targeting Donald Trump

In this image taken from police body camera video and released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh , the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump , Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. on his golf course in Florida and wrote of his desire to kill him was indicted Tuesday on an attempted assassination charge.had been initially charged with two federal firearms offenses.
They alleged that he had written of his plans to kill Trump in a handwritten note months before his Sept. 15 arrest in which he referred to his actions as a failed “assassination attempt on Donald Trump” andwho could “finish the job.” That note was in a box that Routh had apparently dropped off at the home of an unidentified witness months before his arrest.
The charge of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate carries a potential life sentence in the event of a conviction. Other charges in the indictment include assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and the two original firearms charges he faced last week.
The initial charges Routh faced in a criminal complaint accused him of illegally possessing his gun in spite of multiple felony convictions and with possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. It is common for prosecutors to bring preliminary and easily provable charges upon an arrest and then add more serious offenses later as the investigation develops.
“All of our top priority should be ensuring that accountability occurs in this case and that those who run for office and their families are safe and protected,” Garland said.
Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Ryan Routh Florida Indictment
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »